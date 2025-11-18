Home / Markets / News / Last chance! These 11 stocks to go ex-dividend on Nov 19; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their announcement details and record dates

dividend stocks
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Dividend stocks today: D-Street investors seeking passive income may have their attention drawn to shares of Page Industries, CARE Ratings, Capitalnumbers Infotech, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and six other companies as they announce interim dividends.
 
The other companies in focus include NBCC (India), Banco Products (India), PPAP Automotive, Shipping Corporation of India, Taparia Tools, and Wealth First Portfolio Managers.
 
According to BSE data, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for payouts.
 
Page Industries tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹125 per share, followed by Taparia Tools at ₹32.50. Banco Products (India) and CARE Ratings have announced ₹7 and ₹8 per share, respectively. Wealth First Portfolio Managers will pay ₹4 per share, while Shipping Corporation of India has declared ₹3. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Banco Products (India) Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Nov 19 , 2025
CARE Ratings Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Nov 19 , 2025
Capitalnumbers Infotech Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
Jamna Auto Industries Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
NBCC (India) Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.21 Nov 19 , 2025
Page Industries Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹125 Nov 19 , 2025
PPAP Automotive Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
Shipping Corporation of India Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Nov 19 , 2025
Taparia Tools Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹32.50 Nov 19 , 2025
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 19 , 2025
 
Capitalnumbers Infotech, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and PPAP Automotive will each distribute ₹1 per share. NBCC (India) will round out the list with ₹0.21 per share.
 
All companies have set November 19, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

