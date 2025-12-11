Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya Roshni bags Rs 169-cr pipe supply order in Gujarat

Surya Roshni bags Rs 169-cr pipe supply order in Gujarat

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Surya Roshni said that it has secured a supply order worth Rs 168.71 crore (including GST) from an undisclosed domestic entity in Gujarat.

The company will supply submerged arc welded mild steel pipes to Gujarat. The order is scheduled to be executed by June 2026, the company said.

Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW Pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 74.19 crore, while net sales rise 20.7% to Rs 1,845.16 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.81% to end at Rs 256.50 on Wednesday 10 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

