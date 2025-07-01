Globe Civil Projects jumps on debut

Shares of Globe Civil Projects were currently trading at Rs 88.10 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 24.08% compared with the issue price of Rs 71.

The scrip was listed at Rs 91.10, exhibiting a premium of 28.31% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 91.10 and a low of 86.65. On the BSE, over 7.32 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Globe Civil Projects was subscribed 86.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2025 and it closed on 26 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 67 and 71 per share.

The public issue comprised entirely of a fresh issue of up to 1,67,60,560 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 75 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements, and Rs 14.255 crore will go towards capital expenditure on the purchase of construction equipment/machinery. The balance is for general corporate expenses. Global Civil Projects, promoted by Ved Prakash Khurana, Nipun Khurana, and Vipul Khurana, is a New Delhi-based integrated EPC company engaged in transport, social, and commercial infrastructure construction. With a strong presence in educational and railway infrastructure, it has completed 37 projects across 11 states and is currently executing 13 projects. As of March 31, 2025, its order book stood at Rs 669.10 crore. The company also operates through joint ventures and derives a major share of revenue from government clients like the CPWD.