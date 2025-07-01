Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects secures new orders worth Rs 989 crore

Kalpataru Projects secures new orders worth Rs 989 crore

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International said that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 989 crore.

The company also disclosed that the new orders include projects in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector in the overseas market.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business. We are particularly enthused by the traction in our T&D business over the past few years on back of increased demand for grid infrastructure globally.

We are equipped to leverage the T&D opportunity given our execution prowess and global expertise across the T&D EPC value chain ranging from design, engineering, testing, tower manufacturing, installation and commissioning. With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached ~ Rs 7,150 crore, giving us good visibility for growth going forward.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.2% to Rs 225.41 crore on 18.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7066.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects fell 0.59% to Rs 1,221.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

