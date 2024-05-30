Sales rise 1125.00% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1125.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4202.94% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 447.37% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.490.041.040.19-2814.29-125.00-1660.58-126.3222.26-0.0118.870.4222.22-0.0318.750.4018.09-0.1014.630.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News