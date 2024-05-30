Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.14% to Rs 4163.80 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 17.01% to Rs 1139.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.14% to Rs 4163.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3274.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.71% to Rs 4324.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3612.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 15061.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11897.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News