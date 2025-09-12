PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 152.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 2111.39 crore

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 152.12% to Rs 119.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 2111.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1926.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2111.391926.854.691.70137.9458.22137.9458.22119.6847.47

