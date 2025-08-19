Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
At board meeting held on 19 August 2025

The board ofGNG Electronics at its meeting held on 19 August 2025 has approved the enhancement of Corporate Guarantee from AED 10,000,000 (AED 10 million) to AED 15,000,000 (AED 15 million) in favour of Commercial Bank of Dubai as security for the working capital facility availed by Electronics Bazaar (FZC), material subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

