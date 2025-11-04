Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.18% to Rs 1280.32 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 22.83% to Rs 305.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 1280.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1350.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1280.321350.2624.5520.54412.58376.58383.32349.30305.03248.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News