Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 168.22 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 10.34% to Rs 46.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 168.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.168.22143.5542.9743.6570.8457.1759.8548.6146.3241.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News