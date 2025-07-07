Godrej Consumer gains after forecasting double digit revenue growth for Q1

Godrej Consumer Products rallied 6.39% to Rs 1,269 after the company expects the consolidated double-digit revenue growth on the back of high-single digit UVG in Q1 FY26.

Home Care business has had a broad-based and strong growth trajectory with overall Home Care business likely to deliver double-digit value growth and UVG. Personal Care business is expected to grow value in low-single digit impacted by soaps.

The company said that its standalone business is likely to deliver high-single digit value growth on the back of mid-single digit UVG. Volume growth has been strongly competitive and is sequentially improving. Standalone business excluding soaps (which is seeing a price-volume rebalancing driven by commodity volatility) is expected to deliver a very strong performance this quarter with double-digit UVG.

Indonesia business faced a significant increase in competitive pricing action across all major categories. The company said that this will likely result in flattish UVG. GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business is likely to deliver strong double-digit value growth and UVG for the second consecutive quarter. Profit growth continues to be healthy. As guided during the companys Investor Meet (May 2025), it expects performance to improve sequentially in FY26. It believes for FY26, on track to deliver mid-high-single digit UVG for standalone business, high-single digit consolidated INR revenue growth and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth for the full year. The standalone EBITDA margin in Q1FY26 is likely to be below its normative range but is expected to improve. While palm oil prices have started moderating towards the end of June, benefits of this moderation will only be realized in H2FY26.