Garware Technical Fibres allots 7.94 cr equity shares under bonus issue

The Board of Garware Technical Fibres at its meeting held on 06 January 2025 has allotted 7,94,12,676 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members 1 Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 03 January 2025, the "Record Date" fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 99,26,58,4501- divided into 9,92,65,845 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

