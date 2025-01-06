Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.5, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.37% in last one year as compared to a 10.35% jump in NIFTY and a 0.8% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57817, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 93.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

