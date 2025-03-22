Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 10 acres land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Godrej Properties (GPL) announced the acquisition of ~10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This project is estimated to have a developable potential of ~1.5 million square feet of saleable area, likely comprising primarily of premium residential development of various configurations and high street retail, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

The land is located in a strategic and high-potential area along the NH-44 in Yelahanka. This acquisition further solidifies GPL's footprint in North Bengaluru and reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments.

Yelahanka is one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate markets in North Bengaluru, strategically located along the Bengaluru International Airport Road. Yelahanka offers well-developed social and civic infrastructure, with several renowned multi-specialty hospitals, shopping complexes, residential townships, and upcoming commercial projects in proximity. The area benefits from excellent connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and major IT hubs, making it a highly sought-after destination for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

