Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of 2016 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier 'Jag Anjali'

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company has taken delivery of a 2016 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Anjali of about 81,922 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2 FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

The Company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.21 mn dwt.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

