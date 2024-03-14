Godrej Properties acquires 3-acre land in Kokapet, Hyderabad

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired ~3-acres of land in Kokapet. This is the second land acquisition for GPL in Hyderabad and will take the overall booking value potential added in Hyderabad to Rs 4,800 crore.

The development on this land is estimated to have a potential of ~1.2 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily premium residential apartments of various configurations with an estimated booking value of Rs 1,300 crore. This strategic acquisition is in line with GPL's strategy of developing high-quality residential projects across India's leading real estate markets.

The land is located in a strategic and high-potential area in Kokapet near the Outer Ring Road junction close to Golden Mile Road. Kokapet is one of the largest commercial and residential real estate markets in Hyderabad and has a well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in proximity. The location offers connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and all major social and commercial areas in the city.

