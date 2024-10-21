Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires land for residential project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad

Godrej Properties acquires land for residential project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired ~3 acres of land in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

The development on this land is estimated to have a potential of ~0.9 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of premium residential apartments of various configurations with an estimated booking value of Rs 1,300 crore. This acquisition is in line with GPL's strategy of developing high-quality residential projects across India's leading real estate markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This land parcel is strategically located in Vastrapur, a premium residential locality in West Ahmedabad offering good social infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key areas of the city. The area is wellserved by top schools and healthcare facilities. Renowned landmarks, including IIM Ahmedabad, Vastrapur Lake Garden, Sabarmati Riverfront Project, and Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, further enhance its appeal. Additionally, Vastrapur's proximity to business hubs like Navratna Business Park and Pinnacle Business Park makes it a prime location for residents seeking convenience, modern living, and accessibility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 420 pts higher, at 81,650, Nifty at 24,950; TechM, HDFC gain

India vs Germany hockey full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

US elections 2024: Pennsylvania emerges as must-win for both Harris, Trump

Killers of my father 'turned their sight on me': Baba Siddique's son

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story