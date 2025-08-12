Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Inox Green Energy Services rose 2.02% to Rs 158.80 after the company announced it had signed a long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement with one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates.

The agreement covers 182 MW of operational wind energy projects housed under the renewable energy arm of the conglomerate. These projects are spread across multiple locations in Western India and are integrated with the common infrastructure owned by Inox Green.

The agreement involves the conversion of limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects, as well as the renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW of wind projects, much ahead of its due renewal. The contract spans the entire balance life of the wind projects.

SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, remarked, "We are excited to announce the signing of the comprehensive O&M agreements for 182 MW with the renewable arm of one of the largest conglomerates in India. This is a milestone occasion for us as with the signing of the agreement, our entire fleet with this marquee customer is now back in our fold. This showcases the changing dynamics in the wind O&M industry and the reaffirmation of the trust which our customers are showing on our renewed capabilities.

Inox Green Energy Services is a subsidiary of Inox Wind and is a part of the INOXGFL Group which principally operates in the speciality chemicals and renewable energy sectors and has historical connections with the wider Inox Group which commenced operations in 1923. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services and common infrastructure facilities for Wind Turbine Generators.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Inox Green Energy Services dropped 73.9% to Rs 5.56 crore while net sales rose 30.4% to Rs 68.38 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

