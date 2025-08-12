Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
HBL Engineering has received a letter of acceptance from West Central Railway for suvey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of trackside KAVACH equipment at stations/LC Gates locations including erection of towers and associated works required for KAVACH in Kota-Ruthiyai section and Sogaria-Kota "C" Section (166 Rkm) of Kota division of West Central Railway. The value of the contract is Rs 54.12 crore.

With this, the total accumulated order book stands at Rs 4,083.17 crore.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

