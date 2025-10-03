Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

For participation in EoI for development of Advance Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru

Goodluck India had on 30 September 2025 entered into a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) along with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram (BATL) and Axiscades Technologies to collaborate for the Development of Advance Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme and to participate in the Expression of Interest (EOI) floated by Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru (ADA).

By combining strengths in engineering, systems integration, electronics, and defence manufacturing, the consortium is poised to contribute significantly to India's strategic autonomy and establish the country as a hub for next-generation aerospace innovation. Expression of Interest (EOI) has been successfully filed for the same post this arrangement.