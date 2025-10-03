L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Larsen & Toubro has announced that its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured significant contracts in India, reinforcing its position as a leader in large-scale infrastructure and real estate development projects.

The business has secured a major order from a reputed multinational corporation (MNC) for developing one of the largest proposed IT Parks in Bengaluru. The project, to be delivered in two phases, involves the construction of a massive 5.9 million sq. ft. of built-up area on a Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

The development will feature Grade-A office spaces delivered in a warm shell format, and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification under the USGBC New Building standards, underscoring a strong commitment to sustainability.

The scope of work includes the construction of six office towers (Towers 16), each comprising a common 3-level basement, ground floor, 10 upper floors, and a terrace, totaling 14 storeys per tower. The project will also involve complex civil and structural works, unitized fade glazing, architectural finishes, and architectural lighting. Electromechanical services to be provided include high- and low-side systems for Fire Protection Systems (FPS), Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing & Sanitation (PHE), elevators, escalators, and ELV systems. Additionally, the project encompasses the setup of a GIS substation, Solar PV system, LPG gas bank, Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), underground tanks, and stack parking facilities. Extensive hardscaping, landscaping, and irrigation works are also part of the scope.

This order reaffirms L&Ts credentials in delivering technically complex and large-scale commercial projects within stringent timelines, the company said in a statement. In addition, the B&F business has secured another prestigious order from a reputed developer for a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project, which includes residential, commercial, and retail components, is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months. These wins add to L&T's growing project portfolio across urban infrastructure, driven by increasing demand for quality real estate and sustainable development in major Indian metros. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.