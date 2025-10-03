Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Larsen & Toubro has announced that its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured significant contracts in India, reinforcing its position as a leader in large-scale infrastructure and real estate development projects.

The business has secured a major order from a reputed multinational corporation (MNC) for developing one of the largest proposed IT Parks in Bengaluru. The project, to be delivered in two phases, involves the construction of a massive 5.9 million sq. ft. of built-up area on a Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

The development will feature Grade-A office spaces delivered in a warm shell format, and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification under the USGBC New Building standards, underscoring a strong commitment to sustainability.

The scope of work includes the construction of six office towers (Towers 16), each comprising a common 3-level basement, ground floor, 10 upper floors, and a terrace, totaling 14 storeys per tower. The project will also involve complex civil and structural works, unitized fade glazing, architectural finishes, and architectural lighting.

Electromechanical services to be provided include high- and low-side systems for Fire Protection Systems (FPS), Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing & Sanitation (PHE), elevators, escalators, and ELV systems. Additionally, the project encompasses the setup of a GIS substation, Solar PV system, LPG gas bank, Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), underground tanks, and stack parking facilities. Extensive hardscaping, landscaping, and irrigation works are also part of the scope.

This order reaffirms L&Ts credentials in delivering technically complex and large-scale commercial projects within stringent timelines, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the B&F business has secured another prestigious order from a reputed developer for a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project, which includes residential, commercial, and retail components, is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months.

These wins add to L&T's growing project portfolio across urban infrastructure, driven by increasing demand for quality real estate and sustainable development in major Indian metros.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.69% to Rs 3,695.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Adani Ports records 11% YoY growth in Sept'25 cargo volumes

Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story