Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.74% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.74% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.671.15 -42 OPM %2.990 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
