Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 16.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 679.37 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 16.88% to Rs 36.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 679.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 715.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.679.37715.3212.9012.7989.3297.3249.5760.3836.7344.19

