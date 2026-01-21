Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt approves continuation of Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31

Govt approves continuation of Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31


Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of government's flagship Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to financial year 2030-31 along with extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding. APY was launched on May 9, 2015 with the objective of providing old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector. As of January 19, 2026, over 8.66 crore subscribers have been enrolled under APY.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

