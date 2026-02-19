Hindustan Unilever board OKs Rs 2,000-cr capex for capacity expansion

Hindustan Unilever said that its board approved the investment of around Rs 2,000 crore over a period of two years to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care.

The proposed investment is in line with the companys strategy of focusing on fewer, bigger bets and strengthening its presence in high-growth demand spaces, including premium skin care and hair care and personal care & home care liquids.

Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL, said: "This investment reflects our strategic focus on scaling our brands and creating categories of the future to meet evolving consumer needs. It also underscores our commitment to building a resilient, technology-enabled supply chain that delivers superior value to consumers."