Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 604.71 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 38.76% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 604.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 515.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales604.71515.24 17 OPM %10.5912.49 -PBDT53.3661.07 -13 PBT27.0543.67 -38 NP20.2733.10 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Developed world ditching climate efforts but India in mission mode: Survey

Airlines add 51 new passengers to no-fly list for unruly behaviour in 2024

Air travel demand normalises after Covid boom, customers back to basics

Govt is working hard to present 'milestone Budget' of Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

Fire erupts aboard Naval ship at Mumbai dockyard, doused; no casualty

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story