Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 1.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 356.00 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 1.97% to Rs 288.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 356.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.05% to Rs 1161.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1149.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 1399.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1278.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

356.00331.601399.501278.5098.3798.8298.7498.64289.10295.101162.001150.90289.10295.101162.001150.90288.90294.701161.201149.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News