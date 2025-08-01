Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P&G Health spurts after PAT climbs over threefold to Rs 66 cr in Q1 FY26

P&G Health spurts after PAT climbs over threefold to Rs 66 cr in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Procter & Gamble Health surged 7.66% to Rs 6,351.50 after the company's standalone net profit soared 294.4% to Rs 66.18 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 16.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.33% YoY to Rs 338.74 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by broad-based growth in domestic and exports business.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 289.01% to Rs 88.81 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 22.83 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India, said, "We are pleased with the continued momentum and strong start to the Financial Year 2025-26. These results are a reflection of our commitment towards addressing the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals, via superior brand building and go to market initiatives while improving supply chain capabilities.

He further added, Our strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization, is delivering balanced and sustainable growth results. We continue to drive engagement for our consumers and healthcare professionals alike, through innovation backed by science and meaningful interventions to make life a little better every day.

Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) is one of India's largest VMS companies, manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products that include Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion, and Nasivion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Kirloskar Brothers appoints director

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 4% YoY in July 2025

Swiggy slides after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 1,197 cr

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story