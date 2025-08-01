P&G Health spurts after PAT climbs over threefold to Rs 66 cr in Q1 FY26

Procter & Gamble Health surged 7.66% to Rs 6,351.50 after the company's standalone net profit soared 294.4% to Rs 66.18 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 16.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.33% YoY to Rs 338.74 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by broad-based growth in domestic and exports business.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 289.01% to Rs 88.81 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 22.83 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India, said, "We are pleased with the continued momentum and strong start to the Financial Year 2025-26. These results are a reflection of our commitment towards addressing the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals, via superior brand building and go to market initiatives while improving supply chain capabilities.

He further added, Our strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization, is delivering balanced and sustainable growth results. We continue to drive engagement for our consumers and healthcare professionals alike, through innovation backed by science and meaningful interventions to make life a little better every day. Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) is one of India's largest VMS companies, manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products that include Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion, and Nasivion.