GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

