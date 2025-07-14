Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 5.09% to Rs 170.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1268.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1244.291268.97 -2 OPM %16.0818.21 -PBDT263.88249.35 6 PBT232.55219.64 6 NP170.28162.03 5

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

