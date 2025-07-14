Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 5.09% to Rs 170.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1268.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1244.291268.9716.0818.21263.88249.35232.55219.64170.28162.03

