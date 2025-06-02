GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for May 2025 hit Rs 2.01 lakh crore, marking a 16.4% jump from the Rs 1.72 lakh crore collected in May 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday. However, there is a moderation in the data on monthly front. In April 2025, Indias GST collections surged by 12.6% on year to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore. GST collections have stayed over Rs 2 lakh crore mark for second month.

