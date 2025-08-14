Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit declines 37.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 223.72 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 37.34% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 223.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.223.72202.8114.8817.6424.9932.4117.2728.1013.0720.86

