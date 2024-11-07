Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 5.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 115.50 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 5.03% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 115.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.115.50121.6014.9914.9024.6823.3117.1816.4913.1612.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News