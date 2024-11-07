Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 5.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 5.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 115.50 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 5.03% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 115.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales115.50121.60 -5 OPM %14.9914.90 -PBDT24.6823.31 6 PBT17.1816.49 4 NP13.1612.53 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: ED searches e-commerce platform sellers for investigations in FEMA case

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

Israeli Ambassador calls India key part of resolution of West Asia conflict

Endurance Technologies shares jump 6% on healthy Q2FY25 results; details

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story