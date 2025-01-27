Sensex, Nifty down 1%; European mkt opens lower

The domestic equity benchmarks extended losses in the afternoon trade, impacted by worries over disappointing corporate earnings, uncertainty around U.S. trade policy, and persistent foreign outflows. The Nifty dropped around the 22,850 mark. Barring the Nifty PSU Bank index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 758.92 points or 1% to 75,431.54. The Nifty 50 index declined 241.85 points or 1.05% to 22,850.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 3.56%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 549 shares rose and 3,479 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.24% to 18.13.

Economy:

Indias forex reserves dropped by $1.88 billion to $623.983 billion in the week ended January 17, the RBI said on Friday.

Also Read

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.878 billion to $533.133 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $1.063 million to $68.947 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $01 million to $17.782 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $74 million at $4.122 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Gainers & Losers:

Britannia Industries (up 1.36%), ICICI Bank (up 1.22%), State Bank of India (up 1.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.09%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.99%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Tech Mahindra (down 4.14%), Wipro (down 3.64%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.26%), HCL Technologies (down 3.21%) and Bharti Airtel (down 2.81%) were the major Nifty losers.

ICICI Bank added 1.22% after the banks standalone net profit increased 14.81% to Rs 11,792.42 crore on 13.03% rise in total income to Rs 48,367.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Steel declined 1.63% after the company reported a 70.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.32% YoY to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

DLF added 1.19% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 61.24% to Rs 1,058.73 crore on a 5.72% rise in total income to Rs 1,737.47 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) rose 0.72%. The company reported an 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,448.8 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,998.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.7% to Rs 22,110.70 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 19,452.15 crore in Q3 FY24.

Yes Bank rallied 2.58% after the company reported a 164.52% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 612.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 231.46 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 14.20% YoY to Rs 9,341.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) tumbled 9.05% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 129.80 crore on 13.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 278.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently down by 400 points, signaling a weak opening for US stocks today.

European shares tumbled on Monday with traders in the region gearing up for a busy earnings period and the European Central Banks latest interest rate decision.

Most Asian stocks advanced following an 11% year-on-year increase in Chinas industrial profits for December. However, investors also focused on the unexpected contraction in Chinas factory activity growth, with the official purchasing managers' index for January coming in at 49.1.

Former President Donald Trump decided to impose tariffs and sanctions on Colombia for hindering U.S. immigration policies. The dollar also edged higher as markets awaited the Federal Reserves interest rate decision and key inflation data later this week. Trading in Asia may see heightened volatility as major markets prepare to shut mid-week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

On Sunday, Trump announced sanctions and steep tariffs on Colombia after its President, Gustavo Petro, refused to allow U.S. repatriation flights carrying deported individuals to land. Trump declared an immediate 25% tariff on all Colombian imports, escalating to 50% next week. Additionally, the U.S. imposed a travel ban and revoked visas for Colombian officials and affiliates. Trump also hinted at potential tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China, and the European Union by February 1.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as investors digested mixed economic data and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.32%, the S&P 500 closed flat, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

Tech earnings remain critical for global equities, with particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI). China's AI startup DeepSeek has unveiled its latest model, R1, rivaling leading U.S. systems like OpenAIs ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost. This development challenges industry giants like NVIDIA, which saw its stock decline in response.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, pausing the rate-cutting cycle initiated in September. Key data points this week include the Feds preferred inflation gaugethe Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Indexand fourth-quarter GDP estimates. Weekly jobless claims for December and Januarys consumer confidence figures are also on the radar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News