Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories declined 5.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.9313.3014.6212.411.881.601.781.511.401.48

