Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 67.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.24% to Rs 74.12 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech declined 67.62% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 74.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.74.1275.058.4310.835.768.262.154.441.705.25

