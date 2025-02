Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 274.80 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 0.87% to Rs 43.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 274.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 285.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.274.80285.0319.0419.1563.6863.5257.9758.1643.1242.75

