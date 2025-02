Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 27.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 1147.64 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 27.58% to Rs 176.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 1147.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1056.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1147.641056.4020.6929.35273.38359.61241.86340.04176.99244.38

