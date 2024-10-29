Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 24.24% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.562.8731.2531.710.700.780.660.750.500.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News