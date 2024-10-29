Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 1153.50 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 9.90% to Rs 95.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 1153.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1116.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1153.501116.7618.4216.62188.47159.50140.91116.5595.4886.88

