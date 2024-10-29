Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 1153.50 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 9.90% to Rs 95.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 1153.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1116.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1153.501116.76 3 OPM %18.4216.62 -PBDT188.47159.50 18 PBT140.91116.55 21 NP95.4886.88 10

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

