Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 64.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 65.25 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 64.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.2551.54 27 OPM %8.0311.49 -PBDT5.464.85 13 PBT1.190.88 35 NP0.690.42 64

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

