Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.29% to Rs 521.64 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 15.29% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 521.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 406.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.521.64406.6217.6020.3290.8493.6767.7279.1249.5258.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News