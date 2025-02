Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 78.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.40% to Rs 189.43 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 78.93% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 189.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.189.43149.869.8011.906.059.220.795.220.793.75

