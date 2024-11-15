Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 172.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.71% to Rs 51.65 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India rose 172.97% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.71% to Rs 51.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.6531.9412.047.116.152.155.702.094.041.48

