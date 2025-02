Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 1193.91 crore

Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt rose 57.68% to Rs 126.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 1193.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1146.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1193.911146.6868.2377.07919.291002.67413.26259.89126.5780.27

