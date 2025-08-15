Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit rises 41.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.03% to Rs 741.50 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam rose 41.99% to Rs 200.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.03% to Rs 741.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 597.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.741.50597.8553.8353.90341.01271.60200.41141.14200.41141.14

