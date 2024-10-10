Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.600.68-6.67-1.47-0.03-0.01-0.07-0.05-0.06-0.05

