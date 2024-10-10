Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.68 -12 OPM %-6.67-1.47 -PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 PBT-0.07-0.05 -40 NP-0.06-0.05 -20

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

