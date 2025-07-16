Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 11.12%, rises for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.49, up 11.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% fall in NIFTY and a 12.48% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.49, up 11.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 16.29% in last one month.