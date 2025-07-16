Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.6, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 7.48% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56429.05, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.7, up 1.68% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 25.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 7.48% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.