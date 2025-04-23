Huhtamaki India jumps after Q1 PAT surges 124% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Huhtamaki India rallied 4.32% to Rs 207.65 after the company's net profit surged 123.7% to Rs 26.15 crore in Q1 CY25 as against Rs 11.69 crore reported in Q4 CY24.

Despite the profit surge, total revenue from operations dipped 1.48% to Rs 609.93 crore in Q1 CY25 from Rs 619.11 crore posted in Q4 CY24.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit increased marginally by 0.46%, despite a 0.03% drop in total revenue from operations in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 CY25 stood at Rs 34.72 crore, down 1.03% from Rs 35.08 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported EBIT of Rs 37.1 crore during the quarter, representing a decrease of 7% compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBIT margin was at 6.3% in Q1 CY25.

Dhananjay Salunkhe, managing director, said, The company had a flat start to the year, with revenue for the quarter remaining relatively flat compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. EBIT is reflecting a decrease of 7% as compared to the corresponding period, though it is improving significantly compared to the trailing quarter.

The improvement in margins compared to the trailing quarter is driven by better sales mix and operational efficiencies. The company continues to focus on driving the efficiencies across the manufacturing processes to improve upon the profitability. As a part of Huhtamaki Strategy 2030, our ambition is to be the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions.

Huhtamaki India is India's leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable, flexible, and innovative solutions in packaging and labeling products.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined by 39.5% to Rs 64.73 crore, with a 1.2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,450.53 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

